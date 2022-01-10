10 Kate Middleton looks you can easily recreate

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is one of the royals who is famous for her elegant style and fashion statements. Whenever she steps out — for a casual outing or a formal event — her looks always make headlines.

From high street to luxury, the Duchess, also known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, has worn many different brands. So revered are her looks that many times the clothes she wears go out of stock within hours.

If you are one of her followers and love the way she dresses, we have a treat for you in honour of Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday today (Jan 9).

Here are 10 of Kate Middleton’s best looks that you can recreate with the suggested products.

Monochrome rules



Image: Courtesy @christopherkane/Instagram

The royal made quite a statement in a red monochrome outfit when she turned up to make a speech to mark Addiction Awareness Week in the UK, on 19 October, 2021. The Duchess looked stunning as she paired a red Ralph Lauren jumper with a pleated skirt by Christopher Kane in same colour. She accessorised the look with a beige-coloured bag and pumps.

Purple power



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton turned many heads as she dressed up in a purple pant suit with a black turtle neck for her visit to Northern Ireland’s Ulster University in September 2021. She paired the look with a black handheld bag and pumps.

Formal game on point



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge made a stellar appearance in a houndstooth print Zara midi dress at the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies. She completed the look with matching pumps and drop earrings.

A regal affair



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

She looked nothing less than a dream in an Alexander McQueen gown as she made an appearance for the Earthshot Prize Awards 2021 with Prince William.

The happy blues



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the UN Climate Change Conference reception, where the Duchess put her best fashion foot forward in a blue Eponine London dress. She paired the look with gorgeous drop earrings and pumps.

Festive casuals



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton opted for a beautiful red Miu Miu cardigan with a black pencil skirt for 2021 Christmas Eve celebration at Westminster Abbey.

Here’s how you can create the look Alex Mill ruby honeycomb cardigan

Lavender magic



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess looked pretty in a pastel lavender L.K. Bennett dress with puffed sleeves while attending an event at the London School of Economics in June 2021.

A casual day out

Image credit: @dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram

Kate Middleton stole the show during a visit to the University of Derby. The Duchess wore a warm knitwear along with a coat and black pants. She paired it up with black pumps and a dainty gold chain.

Power dress



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge showed up in a cobalt blue Zara blazer and pleated skirt by Hope Fashion for an event during her Scotland visit in Scotland. She teamed the look with drop earrings, tan pumps and clutch.

Sheer elegance



Image: Courtesy @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Kate Middleton chose a gorgeous wrap dress by UK brand Ghost to pose for photos with Prince William marking their 10th wedding anniversary. The summer dress featured two floral prints and a belt.

Here’s how you can recreate the look Eliza J faux wrap maxi dress

(Main and Featured image: Geoff Pugh/POOL/AFP)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia