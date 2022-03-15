Kendall Jenner Stars in Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

Kendall Jenner returns as the face of Givenchy’s global advertising campaign for spring/summer 2022.

Produced by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the campaign was lensed by Korean-born German photographer Heji Shin – which marks her second time collaborating with the house. In a series of arresting colour and black and white images, this campaign captures the energy of Givenchy’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection and the excitement of the house’s collaboration with the American artist Josh Smith, who brings a hint of subversion to the campaign visuals with his colourful, freestyle brushwork. With brushstrokes in various colours as the backdrop, Kendall is seen dressed in key looks and carrying Givenchy’s statement handbag of the season: the Kenny.

Learn more about Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign through the video below: