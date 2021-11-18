Kenzo Collaborates with Brompton for a Limited-Edition Fold-Up Bike

Kenzo has teamed up with London-based bicycle company Brompton for a limited-edition fold-up bike.

Brompton’s name has been on the rise since the pandemic as people jumped on the cycling trend. The unique Brompton folding bike was designed and built in London since 1975 and is the U.K.’s largest bike manufacturer with over 45,000 bikes produced per year. As part of Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2021 sport collection, Brompton has custom-made an exclusive purple and orange bicycle that matches the apparel collection. Proceedings from sales of the Kenzo x Brompton bike will be donated to the global charity organization Qhubeka that helps people to get access to transportation through bicycles in Africa.