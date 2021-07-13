Key Seasonal Highlights from Masari

A quick look at the collection highlights for the season available at masarishop.com. Designed with tastemakers in mind, these range from edgy to feminine, from relaxed wear to elegant evening wear.

Mixing refined tailoring and the borrowed-from-boys spin, Masari highlights genderless designs from ENFÖLD, MSGM, N°21 and YCH on its online platform. For a fresh take on dreamy summer dressing, turn to Acler, Aje and GOEN.J’s statement occasionwear crafted with bespoke details that push the boundaries of feminine dressing.

N°21

Founded by Italian designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua, N°21 draws inspiration upon his expert knowledge of sophisticated feminine aesthetic and masculine tailoring. For this spring/summer 2021 collection, Dell’Acqua bringing his masculine-feminine dynamic once again. Elegant silhouettes are contrasted with the borrowed-from-boys spin.

YCH

A cult favourite since its inception in 2016, YCH is a womenswear brand based in Seoul by designer Choon Ho Yoon. The brand seeks trendiness with a touch of punk, streetwear and femininity. From silk mini dress, gold chain hoodie, corseted T-shirts, add these casual-with-a-twist staples to the day-to-day rotation. This season, YCH stays on its formal core, find monochrome formal styles from tailored tweed blazers to the other which is more experimental featuring asymmetric lace lapels and bustier details.

ENFÖLD

Designed with tastemakers in mid, the Japanese label is about curating a lasting wardrobe rather than following seasonal trends. Look to ENFÖLD for daring cuts and lightly draped shirts as the label approach the new relaxed elegance. This summer, find botanical printed polo and relaxed sets featuring Van Gogh starry night prints, alongside ENFÖLD’s monochromatic designs.

MSGM

Massimo Giorgetti launched MSGM in Milan in 2009. The blends the great tailoring tradition of Made in Italy products with contemporary, free-spirited aesthetics. This Giorgetti spring/summer 2021 has brought a more minimalist approach to his creation, as he explained creating the real pieces for the real women. The label is also pivoting into a more sustainable approach with the use of organic cotton and linen, recycled nylon and natural-sourced colourings.

Acler

Designer fashion label Acler showcases a penchant for drama, through bespoke details pushing the boundaries of feminine dressing. From one-shoulder satin dresses, work blouses featuring elegant drapery to gingerbread tailored pantsuits, Acler’s modern feminine wear lends contemporary austerity to the semi-formal edits.

Aje

Founded in 2008 by best friends Adrian Norries and Edwina Forest, Aje pays homage to Australia’s quintessential coastal and urban style through a curated mix of effortless essentials and statement occasion pieces. Entitled ‘Modernist’, Aje summer 2021 is inspired by the work of French modernist architect and designer, Charlotte Perriand. Find soft yet structural looks on pleated midi skirts and puffed-sleeved maxi dresses in bold primary colours referencing Perrian’s work.

GOEN.J

The acclaimed Korean label is launched in 2021 by designer Goen Jong after receiving degree in fashion design, from Paris’ prestigious Studio Berçot. Majoring in lingerie, the designer presents the juxtaposition of architectural silhouette and refined romanticism, reinterpreted by her own feminine touch. This spring/summer 2021, GOEN.J is sticking through her trademark designs where casual cotton sweatshirts dripping in romantic lace, delicate crochet are seen on boxy shirts, while always maintaining that sense of ease.