Kim Jones Makes His Ready-to-Wear Debut On Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2021 Campaign

Fendi unveils its fall/winter 2021 collection campaign, marking the first ready-to-wear collection from women’s artistic director Kim Jones.

Captured by British fashion photographer Craig McDean, the campaign features models He Chong, Tianna St.Louis, Rianne van Rompaey and Malika Louback. The campaign took a neutral background in conjunction with Jones’s tailored neutral tones pieces for the season.

“A bold and daring vision driven by the energy and passion for beauty and all forms of creative expression,” the brand noted in a statement. “The first Fendi ready to wear collection by Kim Jones pays homage to the extraordinary Italian elegance, the brand’s storied heritage, and the women who have enshrined its legacy.”

Catch more glimpses on Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection through the video below: