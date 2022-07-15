Layers and Tiers on Givenchy’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

The autumn/winter 2022 collection by French luxury maison Givenchy is a sartorial ode to streetwear and day-to-day archetypes.

Dominated by darker shades such as black and deep green, the collection – designed by creative director Matthew M. Williams – is an elevation of ordinary items into pieces extraordinaire, featuring ornamental and monumental silhouettes while still maintaining comfort and practicality. Volumes and textures are layered, representing the house’s successful attempt to blend classicism with radicalism. Among the pieces highlighted in the collection are T-shirt featuring a grunge aesthetic with tiered elements and prints, a leather bomber jacket, and oversized denim trousers. Also in the collection are the house’s signature stretch boots, the New Hobo bag, the Kenny bag – now in a new iteration – and the TK 360 trainers.

See more runway looks from the Givenchy’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection through the video below: