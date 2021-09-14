The long-awaited solo debut of Blackpink’s Lisa has finally arrived, with the unveil of the K-pop star’s very first music video for LALISA. A sight to behold, Lisa is seen wearing a customised Thai silk ensemble, designed by Thailand’s very own Polpat ‘Moo’ Asavaprapha of ASAVA.

It’s in the details

Designed exclusively for the international K-pop star, Lisa dons a hand-embroidered costume made with brocade golden silk. It features traditional patterns from Lamphun province, and is adorned with Swarovski crystal embellishments.

Traditional yet contemporary

Composed of two pieces, ASAVA has designed a one-shoulder sabai-style top, which is accompanied by a sarong wrap skirt. It features frontal pleats, much like it’s traditional renditions, yet combined with the Thai designer’s signature silhouette, the final look is one that is contemporary and distinctive.

A collaborative effort

A collaborative effort between YG Entertainment and ASAVA, the piece brings together Lisa’s artistic LALISA music video concept and ASAVA’s signature style. Speaking of the partnership, Polpat ‘Moo’ Asavaprapha states, “YG Entertainment reached out to me and they said they wanted to collaborate with ASAVA in creating a dress made out of traditional Thai fabric…they were looking for an outfit with distinctive Thai flair and traditional features. The outfit you see in the music video is the result of our work together.”

Definitely a beautiful tribute to the unique Thai artistry and fabrics of Thailand, whether you consider yourself a ‘Blink’ or not, take a look at Lisa’s video for LALISA below.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.