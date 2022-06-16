Livestream: Dior Cruise 2023 Show

Catch all the runway looks from Dior’s Cruise 2023 Show live from Seville, Spain on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at 10.15 PM (Paris time)/ Friday, June 17th at 3.15 AM (Jakarta time). The re-run will be available at 9 AM (Jakarta time).
Trending Reads
