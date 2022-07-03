Livestream: Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022-23 Show

By Nabila Alfariza
03 Jul 2022
Livestream: Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022-23 Show
Style
Livestream: Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022-23 Show

Check all the runway looks from Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022-23 Show live here on July 4th, at 3.00 PM (Paris Time)/ 8.00 PM (Jakarta Time)

Dior Haute Couture Autumn/ Winter 2022-23 Show Livestream

Trending Reads

Nabila Alfariza
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.