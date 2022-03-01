Livestream: Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn/ Winter 2022 Show

By Nabila Alfariza
01 Mar 2022
Livestream: Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn/ Winter 2022 Show
Style
Livestream: Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn/ Winter 2022 Show

Catch all the runway looks from Dior’s Ready-to-Wear Autumn/ Winter 2022 live here on March 1, 2022 at 3.00 PM (Paris time)/ 9.00 PM (Jakarta time).

Dior RTW Autumn/Winter 2022 Livestream

Nabila Alfariza
