Livestream: Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2022 Runway Show
By Nabila Alfariza
05 Oct 2021
Tune in to see all the runway looks from Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2022 show live here on Tuesday, October 5th 2021 at 7.00 PM (Paris time)/ October 6th 00.00 AM (Jakarta time)

Louis Vuitton SS2022 Women's Collection

Nabila Alfariza

