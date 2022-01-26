Livestream: Valentino ‘Anatomy of Couture’ Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Show

By Nabila Alfariza
Livestream: Valentino ‘Anatomy of Couture’ Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Show
Livestream: Valentino ‘Anatomy of Couture’ Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Show

Tune in to see all the runway looks from Valentino’s #AnatomyofCouture Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show live here on January 26, 2022 at 19.00 (Jakarta time).

