Livestream: Valentino Haute Couture Fall-Winter 22/23

Valentino returns to its roots this season with its haute couture fall-winter 2022/2023 show taking place in Rome’s Piazza Di Spagna. “Roma is the place where everything starts, the life, the people, our stories, and identities are here. We belong to this place as much as this place belongs to the world and to Valentino,” says Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccoli.

The show, named The Beginning, will take place on Saturday July 9 at 1 AM (Jakarta time). “Everything starts anew where everything invariably begins,” teases the maison on its Instagram page.

Bag a front row seat at the video below: