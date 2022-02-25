Catch all the runway looks from Sportmax’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show live here on February 25th, 2022 at 5.45 PM (Jakarta Time)
Trending Reads
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Renitasari Adrian to Present the New Maserati Ghibli
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
29 Jan 2021
The New Maserati Levante Presents the Best of Two Worlds
Pursuits
By Liviani Putri
28 Jan 2021
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Aero Aswar to Present the New Maserati Levante
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
05 Dec 2020
Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie on Netflix’s Hit Show, Her Style and Social Media
People & Events
By Jing Zhang
04 Feb 2021
Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic Watch: Meet the World’s Thinnest Tourbillon Chronograph
Style
By Allyson Klass
28 Sep 2020
All You Wanted to Know About the Jewellery on Bling Empire
Style
By Pameyla Cambe
03 Feb 2021
To New Beginnings: Chinese New Year 2021 Beauty Launches
Beauty & Wellness
By Nafeesa Saini
03 Feb 2021
These are 11 of the most expensive diamonds in the world
Style
By Manas Sen Gupta
25 Feb 2022
Raw-Edges on what inspired its latest design collaboration with Louis Vuitton
Pursuits
By Annabel Tan
25 Feb 2022
Livestreaming: Sportmax Fall/Winter 2022 Show
Style
By Nabila Alfariza
25 Feb 2022
You might also like
Michelle Maryam and Cindy Ozzie on The Bonds of Sisterhood
People & Events
By Editorial
09 Feb 2022
The Fendigraphy handbag and more new luxury bags to love
Style
By Pameyla Cambe
23 Feb 2022
Raw-Edges on what inspired its latest design collaboration with Louis Vuitton
Pursuits
By Annabel Tan
25 Feb 2022
Chinese New Year 2022: 8 classic and new movies to watch this week
Pursuits
By Nishtha Grover
31 Jan 2022
Livestreaming: Sportmax Fall/Winter 2022 Show
Style
By Nabila Alfariza
25 Feb 2022
Art Basel Hong Kong: Asian Art for Asians — and the World
Pursuits
By Sakina Abidi
23 Feb 2022
Billy Kurniawan
Uncategorized
By anindyadevy
05 May 2021
What happened When I Used a Chemical Exfoliant on my Scalp
Beauty & Wellness
By Nafeesa Saini
13 Jul 2020