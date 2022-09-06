Living Portraits on Dior’s Autumn/Winter 2022-23 Ready-to-Wear Collection Campaign

French luxury maison Dior celebrates the new era through the campaign for its Autumn/Winter 2022-23 ready-to-wear collection.

For this campaign, the house took inspiration from an art installation designed by Italian visual artist Mariella Bettineschi that served as the backdrop of the show. The artwork itself is inspired by European paintings from the 16th to the 19th centuries. Models Steinberg, América González, Maryel Uchida, and Philyne Mercedes were appointed the faces of the campaign, where they posed in front of an all-red set like women in the iconic portraits. In charge of photography was Brigitte Niedermair, while Elin Svahn styled the quartet with ensembles featuring the house’s emblematic handbags, including the Lady Dior and the Dior Bobby bag. Completing the looks were make-up and hairdo by Peter Philips and Damien Boissinot, respectively.

