LOEWE Announces Second Collaboration with Studio Ghibli

Following its fantastical debut collection last year, LOEWE once again joins forces with Studio Ghibli on an exclusive line.

For the second instalment of its ongoing collaboration, LOEWE taps another beloved Hayao Miyazaki classic, Spirited Away, and its array of iconic characters as inspiration. The collaboration presents a range of winter garments in the collection such as sweatshirts, cardigans and outerwear, as well pas playful accessories and trinkets.

Teaser imagery of LOEWE’s Spirited Away collection shows close-ups of some leather goods printed with the visages of the characters such as Chihiro, No-Face, Chihiro’s silent companion and Yubaba. Boh, Yubaba’s giant child who gets turned into a mouse, also appears on LOEWE’s vague teaser imagery.

The brand’s first foray into collaborating with Studio Ghibli began in early 2021, with an immensely popular My Neighbor Totoro capsule and, after, a commitment to a three-year sponsorship of the Tokuma Memorial Cultural Foundation for Animation, which maintains cultural programming at the Studio Ghibli’s Museum.

The Spirited Away capsule launches on January 7.