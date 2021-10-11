Loewe pushes the envelope with its SS22 collection

With pieces reminiscent of a golden breastplate and unique silhouettes that gives off the impression of floaty – warrior-esque pieces, Loewe redefines what it means to be pushing the envelope with an elegant calm.

“We’ve had the pandemic, and now we have to come out of it different”, says Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, and different was exactly what their SS22 showings was.

Set in an almost zen-like venue with wooden floors, the scene was almost too minimalistic, but it was with purpose. Even the music never strayed beyond the ambiance, giving the show a very serene atmosphere to it that never once attempted to overpower the intricate, detailed, and unique pieces that the audience was about to lay their eyes on.

Anderson described the show in “chapters”, with his intention behind the pieces being, in his own words, “to elevate the normal”, and it shows. With his artistic reworking of athletic tracksuits in taffeta, pieces like his combination of ribbed jersey t-shirt materials with golden breastplates that are ever so slightly reminiscent of YSL in the 60s.

Footwear was also not skipped over in this spectacular showing as keen viewers would spot the surreal heels made out of seemingly mundane items like birthday candles, bottles of nail polish, and even a bar of soap. Nothing in the showing made much sense if you think about it, but that was exactly what’s interesting and daring about the collection and was the exact intention of Jonathan Anderson, a clear vision – An experiment in fashion.