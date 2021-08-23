Longchamp Presents an environmentally-friendly and sustainable approach through the Le Pliage Green Campaign

Parisian fashion house Longchamp unveiled a new Le Pliage campaign with a green twist on the iconic line.

Through a series of short videos, Le Pliage seeks to reintroduce its timeless authentic original style, along with a new environmentally-friendly and sustainable approach as embodied by the new Le Pliage Green line which is made using recycled fabric. One scene from the campaign shows an elegant woman picking up a discarded red plastic bottle and putting it in a pink recycling bin – a glamourous way of symbolizing the importance of recycling so that waste may be repurposed. “The launch of Le Pliage Green represents the culmination of Longchamp’s efforts to source sustainable alternatives to its hard-wearing nylon canvas,” Sophie Delafontaine, Creative Director of Longchamp underscores. “We strongly believe in the future of this fibre and we commit ourselves to use exclusively recycled canvas in all our products by 2023.”

Learn more about Le Pliage Green collection through the video below: