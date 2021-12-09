Looks For The City: the Fendi 2021 Winter Capsule Collection

Fendi’s Winter 2021 Capsule Collection offers a look into the maison’s reimagining of classic urban wardrobe staples that are at once playful, classic and intricate.

Right on time for the new season, Fendi showcases its 2021 Winter Capsule Collection. Characterized by its use of neutral colors and bold silhouettes, the collection embraces everyday urban living through pieces that offer much sportier looks. Presenting a blend of natural elements with the brand’s mission of creating a sophisticated wardrobe for the modern urbanite that is at once classic, intricate, yet still playful.

The collection introduces several new pieces such as the very functional Fendiness backpack in ECONYL – a regenerated nylon made by Aquafil – that features a distinctive FF logo on the metal buckle. There’s also the Fendi Fragment, an abstract marble print that is combined with iconic elements such as the FF and Karligraphy logo.

It’s clear that the collection is inspired by the reimagining of wardrobe staples that have been given a fresh new spin. To that end, the brand has added sprinkles of an adventurer’s spirit, with these elements being most prominent in pieces like the double-breasted jackets and tailored trousers which had been reimagined through a more relaxed view. It is, in essence, truly a collection that shines significance on fun in an urban setting.