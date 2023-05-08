Louis Vuitton channels Korean culture through its Pre-Fall 2023 collection

The eternal charm of South Korea has captured the heart of the Louis Vuitton, as interpreted by Nicolas Ghesquière to narrate the maison’s impeccable savoir-faire

Over the last decade, South Korea has become the world’s new entertainment midpoint. Brick by brick, the country built its reputation through sensational K-cultures that catapulted its national entertainment industry into the global consciousness. It goes without saying that K-drama has become one of the biggest factors to draw the limelight to the nation. Unsurprisingly, the nation’s charm has captured the hears of many, including fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière who has channeled this fountain of inspiration create the Pre-Fall 2023 collection for Louis Vuitton.

Ghesquière’s close relationship with Korean culture has also motivated his decision to showcase the maison’s latest global presentation in Seoul. He stated that his long-term relations to K-actress Bae Doo-na and the movie The Host, directed by renowned Korean director Bong Joon-ho, have underlined this connection. Ghesquière even asked Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk to act as the creative advisor for the runway show. Moreover, Louis Vuitton ambassador Jung Ho-yeon who starred in the drama also served as the first face.

Unfolding on Jamsugyo Bridge that crosses the Han River, the show presents a tale that narrates the maison’s journey and transformation. Here, Ghesquière has drawn inspiration from Louis Vuitton’s origins as a trunk maker; an idea which he highlighted throughout the collection.

“Essentials take on a new look, new features. It rejoins the incessant movement over the Jamsugyo Bridge, a living work of architecture that exists in harmony with the water’s whims, a perfect allegory for transformation. It anchors a collection that is itself in mutation,” explained Ghesquière.

The creative director has put the quiet luxury trend up front as he highlighted checkerboard prints with muted LV logos, pinstripes, and crepe wool fabrics. He has also reserved the signature boxy silhouette from past seasons for the outerwear collection, shown through the line-up of bomber jackets, oversized padded blazers, and windbreakers. Sporty touches have also been added as Ghesquière inserted motor jackets and zippered body suits into the collection.

As the show marks Louis Vuitton’s first major stage in South Korea, the house has invited some preeminent figures to join in the euphoria. Newly-minted brand ambassador Hyein of New Jeans, K-actors Park Hyung-sik, Wi Ha-joon (also cast in Squid Game), and Bae Doo-na were among the biggest names in the show’s guestbook. The crowd became even more star-studded as Chloë Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, and Jaden Smith engaged in the presentation. From Indonesia, Raline Shah was one of the VIP’s seen in the swarm of stylish people.

Catch glimpses of the show and comments from some of the aforementioned A-listers below: