Louis Vuitton Introduces Squid Game Actress Jung Ho-Yeon as its Newest Global Ambassador

As this isn’t her first brush with the maison, Jung Ho-Yeon’s appointment feels only natural



After starring in Netflix’ hit series Squid Game, model-turned-actor Jung Ho-Yeon is now Louis Vuitton’s Global House Ambassador for fashion, watches and jewellery. Announced on the brand’s Instagram account, Ho-Yeon is said to be “perfectly embodying the independent #LouisVuitton woman.”

Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière states, “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.”

Having first started her career in the fashion industry, Jung is no stranger to the maison. She has modelled for Louis Vuitton in the brand’s ready-to-wear campaign in 2017 and has also walked on the house’s runway. Her career took off since she won second place on Korea’s Next Top Model, which got her shoots for Vogue Girl Korea, Nylon Korea and ELLE Wedding, followed by a cover for Vogue Japan, Vogue Korea, W Korea and Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

Squid Game is where Jung made her impressive acting debut. Since then, Jung has become the most popular Korean actress on Instagram, gaining over 12 million followers in less than a month.

In the campaign image for Louis Vuitton, Jung is seen wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton slingback pumps alongside a double-breasted coat and the brand’s new Twist bag in black with a slinky silver chain. Quoted from People, Jung expresses, “It is an honour to mark my beginnings as an actress with Louis Vuitton after having worked with them as a model. I’m looking forward to every moment I will experience with Louis Vuitton as their global ambassador.”