Louis Vuitton Invites Us To The Grand Ball of Time Through Its Spring/ Summer 2022 Collection

An invitation to the grand ball of time, Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 Collection unites wardrobes of different eras, creating a fusion of generations.

Exploring the tensions of past and present, transmission and timelessness are at the core this season. Embroidered ball gowns meet an urban wardrobe and formal wear is juxtaposed against twisted humble uniforms. The collection also plays with size and shape, mixing elements to create unexpected forms, such as a pleated skirt that transforms into a cape. Light and ethereal, shredded chiffon Ellipse dresses with crinolines evoke Louis Vuitton’s early days, paying homage to the 200th anniversary of the birth of the maison’s founder. In addition to the looks shown in Paris, exclusive pieces have been designed for the Shanghai runway show, some of which display the maison’s iconic gold chain and leather strap.

Learn more about the Louis Vuitton’s Spring/ Summer 2022 collection through the video below: