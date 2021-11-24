Louis Vuitton has unveiled its “Holiday House” 2021 campaign, with creative direction by Oscar nominee Roman Coppola – starring Franco-British actress, Stacy Martin.

To the disco beat of Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free”, House Ambassador, Stacy Martin, is transported through jubilant scenes of end of year celebrations in this uplifting campaign, overseen by Creative Director Roman Coppola, with Film Direction by directing duo Augustus Punch.

Coppola is the founder and owner of award-winning commercial and music video production company The Directors Bureau. Through The Directors Bureau, Coppola has directed countless iconic music videos for the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Daft Punk, Air, The Strokes and Phoenix.

Stacy Martin stars in The Serpent, a BBC and Netflix produced series on Netflix, and this year, she’ll be in the new Nicole Garcia feature, Lovers, alongside Pierre Niney and Benoit Magimel.

From childhood games, to snowy ski slopes and convivial dancefloors, viewers are drawn into the warm embrace of the Holiday season. Families sit down to exchange gifts, while friends gather to toast the night’s festivities- all a reminder of the spirit of giving and togetherness.

Amidst “Holiday House’s” enchanting scenes of festive fun, Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire and latest creations shine through. High-performance skiwear gives way to expertly crafted trunks and a selection of the Maison’s most emblematic bags, all ready to sparkle under the tree this Holiday season.

The merriment continues with this year’s Holiday window display. Transformed into beacons of dazzling colour, Louis Vuitton store windows display a hypnotising light show of monogram flowers in enhanced LED lights. Filling shoppers with festive cheer, it is undoubtedly the most wonderful time of the year.

Check out the festive video here:

All images courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia