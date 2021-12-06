Louis Vuitton Launches its Second Collaboration with NIGO for Pre-Spring 2022 Showcase

Louis Vuitton launches its second collaboration with NIGO called the LV2 collection – “Louis Vuitton squared” – for its Pre-Spring 2022 showcase. This sophomore season is filled with suits and tailoring, referencing pieces from the 1950s and the 1960s, as well as its roots in Japanese culture

[Hero Images: From left top: Embroidered heart LS shirt, reversible padded blouson, Monogram crazy denim pants, Oberkampf ankle boot noir, Zillionaires eyewear, Keepal 55B MNG stripes; Embroidered heart LS shirt, chino pants, sophisticated signature cardigan, LV Made stripe flat cap, Oberkampf ankle boot noir;

Embroidered heart LS shirt, chino pants, Monogram stripes duster coat, Zillionaires eyewear, Oberkampf ankle boot Moka, LV Made flat cap, set of pins; All over Damier fleece blouson, chino pants, Zillionaires eyewear, Oberkampf ankle boot Moka, Trio messenger MNG stripes;Louis Vuitton embroidered mockneck tee, kimono jacket, chino pants, Zillionaires eyewear, Oberkampf ankle boot, Japanese cruiser MNG drip]

All images courtesy of Louis Vuitton