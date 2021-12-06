Louis Vuitton Launches its Second Collaboration with NIGO for Pre-Spring 2022 Showcase

06 Dec 2021
Louis Vuitton launches its second collaboration with NIGO called the LV2 collection – “Louis Vuitton squared” – for its Pre-Spring 2022 showcase. This sophomore season is filled with suits and tailoring, referencing pieces from the 1950s and the 1960s, as well as its roots in Japanese culture

Embroidered heart LS shirt, tie pin, Monogram trunkstripes pocket jacket, LV Made stripe flat cap, Zillionaires eyewear, set of pins
Front: Printed heart & dragon kimono shirt, chino pants, Oberkampf ankle boot, Zillionaires eyewear, Trolley Tote animals, LV Made bandana; Back: Louis Vuitton embroidered mockneck tee, chino pants, DF micro monogram cape
Front: Louis Vuitton embroidered mockneck tee, Monogram crazy denim workwear jacket, Monogram crazy denim pants, Zillionaires eyewear, Besace Tokyo MNG drip; Back: Leather blousin with tiggers patches, Intarsia heart turtleneck, chino pants, Zillionaires eyewear
Embroidered heart LS shirt, Monogram trunkstripes cropped peacoat, tie pin, sets of pin
Printed tiggers mao collar shirt, chino pants, Japanese cummerbund, LV Made flat cap, Oberkampf ankle boot noir, Trolley Tote animal bag, set of pins

 

[Hero Images: From left top: Embroidered heart LS shirt, reversible padded blouson, Monogram crazy denim pants, Oberkampf ankle boot noir, Zillionaires eyewear, Keepal 55B MNG stripes; Embroidered heart LS shirt, chino pants, sophisticated signature cardigan, LV Made stripe flat cap, Oberkampf ankle boot noir;
Embroidered heart LS shirt, chino pants, Monogram stripes duster coat, Zillionaires eyewear, Oberkampf ankle boot Moka, LV Made flat cap, set of pins; All over Damier fleece blouson, chino pants, Zillionaires eyewear, Oberkampf ankle boot Moka, Trio messenger MNG stripes;Louis Vuitton embroidered mockneck tee, kimono jacket, chino pants, Zillionaires eyewear, Oberkampf ankle boot, Japanese cruiser MNG drip]

All images courtesy of Louis Vuitton

