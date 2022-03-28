Louis Vuitton Launches Its Spring/ Summer 2022 Campaign

Louis Vuitton has launched its campaign for spring/summer 2022, which was inspired by the 19th century.

A colourful backdrop of sky blue, bubble gum pink and neon green serves as the setting for this campaign, which was shot by David Sims. And starring in it are brand ambassadors Hoyeon Jung, Stacy Martin as well as Samara Weaving, Agatha Rousselle and Lous and the Yakuza, among others. The models danced almost awkwardly and in contrast against the solid-coloured backdrops, wearing Nicolas Ghesquière’s Art Nouveau-inspired styles including ball-style gowns. In addition to the garments, the campaign spotlights handbags such as the new Petite Malle East West, as well as new colourways for the Coussin and Twist. The outfits were completed by Moonlight sandals. All in all, it was a light, fun and fresh campaign.

Learn more about the Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign through the video below: