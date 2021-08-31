Louis Vuitton Presents an Exquisite Visual Universe for its Fall/ Winter 2021 Collection

For fall/winter ’21, Louis Vuitton explores the unique creative world of renowned Italian artistic design atelier Fornasetti.

The collaborative designs in the former’s fall/winter collection feature specific Fornasetti themes and artworks, selected by Nicolas Ghesquière in dialogue with Barnaba Fornasetti, the Artistic Director of the Fornasetti atelier – along with their respective teams, of course – from the 13,000-piece Fornasetti archive in Milan. The clothes and accessories use a rich combination of colours, textures and traditional, cutting-edge techniques including jacquard, embroidery and laser printing, intertwining Fornasetti’s exquisitely illustrated world with Nicolas Ghesquière’s strikingly contemporary design.

Learn more about Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection through the video below: