Louis Vuitton presents “Fall in Love.” collection inspired by the New York loft parties

Built on the late Virgil Abloh’s idea of a designer and a DJ being comparable in their work or function, Louis Vuitton presented a collection dubbed “Fall in Love.”

Full of colour, the collection explores the similarities in DJing and fashion designing use existing genres to produce sounds and looks that echo a new generation’s perspective. The inspiration for this collection came from David Mancuso’s New York loft parties in the ’70s. Workwear and activewear are elevated to luxury status, while optical print and pop art form the streetwear elements adorning the creations. Highlighted pieces include a denim bomber jacket, baby blue tracksuit, duo-tone shirt, and a suit embellished with the maison’s monogram and music notes. Also in the “Fall in Love” collection are a range of footwear pieces, as well as the Keepall bag.