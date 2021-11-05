Louis Vuitton Presents Its First Savoir-Faire Event In Indonesia

Featuring many of Louis Vuitton’s most extraordinary products, this special event celebrates its Spirit of Travel and innovation with an exceptional display of its Savoir-Faire.

Louis Vuitton was born out of craftmanship. And with it, the Maison aims to preserve and impart the savoir-faire that Louis Vuitton has mastered since it’s 1854 founding. After Los Angeles, Milan, Munich, Shanghai, London, Singapore and more, the Savoir-Faire event has finally arrived in Indonesia. Through this exceptional event, rooms are transformed to create a modern atmosphere where clients can discover the inimitable creativity of the Maison.

Entering the space will transport you instantly into the world of Louis Vuitton’s craftmanship where we can indulge on the carefully curated pieces from the Objets Nomades collection, featuring a preview of the Petal Chair by Marcel Wanders for the first time in South Asia. Also the Aguacate and iconic pieces like Bulbo by the Campana Brothers, the Ribbon Dance by Andre Fu and the gleaming Lanterne by Zanellato and Bartotto.

Completing the richness of the extensive showcase are a curated selection of the Maison’s trunks, exotic leather bags, and the Flaconnier Trunk by Frank Gehry for Les Extraits – the high end fragrance, and collectibles from the Made-to-Order Games and Home collection.