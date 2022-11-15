Louis Vuitton Unveiled A New Collection ‘Aerogram’ for Autumn/Winter

Inspired by the world of aviation, the collection is informed by streamlined, architectural lines and shapes commonly found on airplanes, hence the name.

Iconic designs such as the Keepall and Messenger bags were revisited. The collection is also home to essential travel companions such as the Pilot compact wallet and the Zippy Vertical wallet, offered in several colourways including matte black, khaki, saffron yellow, and deep navy blue. The designs are crafted using full-grain leather subtly embossed with the iconic “LV” logo, now in a metallic iteration. Further personalization can be done thanks to a luggage tag customizable with the owner’s signature. All and all, the Aerogram pays tribute to the world of aviation and screams the spirit of wanderlust.