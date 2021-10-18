LOW CLASSIC Goes with the “Flow” for its Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Utilizing minimalism as its base concept, LOW CLASSIC is a classic – obviously – and witty brand from Seoul by designer Lee Myung Shin. It pursues a simple yet abstruse and natural mode of style that represents the peculiar and realistic fashion of Seoul.

For its fall/winter ’21 collection, titled “Flow,” the brand is inspired by water as the source of life. This collection works towards a sustainable line of timeless pieces, pursuing beautiful understated simplicity, and a new sensuality. Using serene and flowy fabrics, the collection pursues a silhouette that flows alongside the body, providing an interpretation of a new sensuality. Discover the complete collection at masarishop.com.