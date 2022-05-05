Louis Vuitton launches Driver loafers designed by Virgil Abloh

Carrying forward late designer Virgil Abloh’s legacy, Louis Vuitton has officially launched LV Driver Moccasins. The colourful loafers, released for LV’s Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection, were designed by the fashion designer and entrepreneur.

The LV Driver Moccasins were the first driving shoes created by him.

According to Design Scene, Louis Vuitton was quoted saying, “As the very first driving moccasin by Virgil Abloh, the LV Driver is the perfect embodiment of Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire.” It further added that, “the LV Driver is above all the epitome of urban modern fashion.”

Here’s what we know about Virgil Abloh-designed moccasins

The pair of shoes are crafted using two materials, monogram grained calf leather and monogram embossed suede. While the first version is available in green, orange, white, Éclipse, and Ébène colourways with contrasting tones in lace tips and soles; the second iteration of the LV loafers come in navy blue and mocha hues, along with a plain padded sole.

Made in Italy, it takes about one hour to stitch each pair of the LV Driver Mocassin. What stands out is the single main monogram flower motif, inspired by the French gardens and the brand’s monogram flowers, which is not only seen on the outsole but also on the shoes’ lining.

Its rubber console is soft and is made with tubular technology to ensure suppleness and maximum comfort.

Other impressive enhancements, which truly reflect Abloh’s attention to detail and knack of originality, include rubber pads on the outsole and the LV Initial lace tips.

These LV drivers can be purchased online for USD 940.

The iconic artistic director of LV passed away in November 2021, after succumbing to cancer.

This news came after he sold 60 percent of Off-White, his own fashion label, to Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVHM), as he had obtained more control in LVHM.

