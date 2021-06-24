Make room for the Dior Micro-Bags Collection

These small creations represent a not-so-small reinvention of Dior’s most iconic bags

In a statement-making move, Dior just launched the Micro-Bags collection, a series of miniature versions of the house’s most iconic bags. The curves and the graphic lines that comes in new dimensions features the Dior 30 Montaigne, the Saddle Bag and the Lady Dior. These micro bags will finish any silhouette with a touch of contemporary daring.

Presented in black, red and latte as well as softer sunny shades such as rose des vents, sky blue, and mint or tundra green, these new iterations celebrate the founding couturier’s favorite colours. As a final surprise, a heart-themed reinterpretation of the cannage motif adorns the Dior Caro and Lady Dior bags, with the latter also revealed in a version delicately embroidered with pearls.

Effortlessly gliding from day to night, these new mix-and-match essentials may be combined with the house’s various emblematic accessories. A fashion statement attuned to the spirit of the times, and an invitation to freedom and movement, the micro bags are truly the new objects of desire. What would you put in your Dior micro-bag?