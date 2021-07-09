Matthew M. Williams celebrates freedom with the Givenchy Spring 2022 Women’s & Men’s Pre-Collection

The collection features a collaboration with graphic artist Chito in a celebration of freedom and individual style

At the launch of the Givenchy Spring 2022 Women’s & Men’s Pre-Collection, Creative Director Matthew M. Williams mentioned: “In my collections, I always speak to lived reality. For Spring 2022, our first pre-collection runway show, I wanted to bring together my American roots and my brand new life in Paris. There’s an energy of striking out for a new adventure, of drawing on something familiar yet creating something completely new. Chito made an ideal collaborator because we share that storyline; we speak the same language. Like me, he expresses his distinct visual signatures through unique pieces that give people total freedom to make creations their own personal statement.”

And with it, Williams expands on a new tone and attitude that he has established for the house of Givenchy by celebrating two cultures and two loves – his homeland and France, the country he now calls home.

A longtime friend and fan of the Mexico-based artist, Williams invited Chito to develop new airbrush graphics and bring his idioms to the Givenchy universe. In a celebration of individual style, essential pieces — from T-shirts and jackets to accessories — merge the designer’s sharp tailoring and graphic aesthetic with Chito’s fresh takes on Givenchy emblems. Abstract and figurative motifs mix with idiosyncratic characters such as Chito’s cartoon dog, a symbol of protection and loyalty.

Chito’s Pop-inspired Truehearted, a print of a girl and a heart, surfaces on pieces for women and men, while the 4G Heart — a fusion of the Givenchy DNA and the artist’s signature — appears in contrasting colors. With these symbols, Williams and Chito push the Givenchy lexicon into bold new territory. Craft-inspired designs, such as a delicate spider-web motif, fuse notions of strength and fragility, creating an original and powerful counterpoint. Newly developed hardware elements boost the allure of signature Givenchy bags. Chains, metal beads and bandana embellishments give pieces a more personalized look, while the Chito clown crops up as jewelry. Delicate body harnesses set with crystals create compelling contrasts on both architectural pieces and fluid, asymmetrical looks.

A warm colour palette, a vibrant mix of textures, and novel twists on hardware and embellishments inject this collection with a fresh, versatile, and gender-inclusive energy.