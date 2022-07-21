Max Mara Pays Homage to Portuguese Culture with its Resort 2023 collection

Max Mara’s creative director Ian Griffith compasses female liberation for the Italian brand’s latest Resort 2023 collection

Max Mara presented its Resort 2023 fashion show in the lush gardens of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon. Portuguese poet, activist and social activist Natália Correia is the muse for this Resort collection. Correia’s powerful personality placed her at the heart of Portuguese cultural life in the 1970’s and ‘80’s where she became symbolic of a seductive and unconventional femininity. With this collection, Max Mara pays homage to Portuguese culture – from the haunting melodies of fado, music of love and passion to the Lenços de namorados do Minho, “handkerchiefs of lovers”. In tribute, Max Mara delivers its own powerful message of passion: “Vai lenço feliz” or “handkerchiefs of love”.

Creative director Ian Griffith takes the Portuguese inspiration and translates it into voluptuous silhouettes and gathered skirts with dramatic volumes. Correia’s femininity is reflected in seductive sheath dresses, while pleated taffeta recalls the look of the famous fado singer, Amália Rodrigues, at whose performances Correia was a regular. A coat is perfectly matched to each dress. Hearts, flowers and doves inspired by the style of the Lenços de namorados do Minho are interpreted in brooches studded with crystals and in prints on t-shirts along with Max Mara’s own love poem. Here are few of our favourite looks from the collection.