Max Mara Presents Its Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

An intersection between modernism and classic aesthetics, the autumn/winter 2022 collection from Max Mara is a nod to Dadaism that celebrates Swiss artist and architect Sophie Taeuber-Arp and her masterpieces.

Titled “Modernist Magic,” the collection is inspired by the costumes and marionettes designed for Taeuber-Arp’s King Stag and features new silhouettes. Designed by creative director Ian Griffiths, the collection is mainly rendered in an autumnal, earthy palette. Utilitarian elements are injected into cold season staples, including knit jumpers and cosy teddy bear coats. Parachute pants, belted skirts, and turtlenecks are also found in the collection, juxtaposed with tailored suits, oversized trousers, and asymmetrical leather jackets. “Modernist Magic” is also home to a range of bags, shoes, gloves, and other accessory pieces to complete a polished seasonal look

Learn more about Max Mara’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection through the video below: