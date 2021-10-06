Max Mara Takes Us To The 1950s For Its Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Takes inspiration from the author, Françoise Sagan, Max Mara Spring/Summer 2022 evokes classic workwear with a luxurious prêt-à-porter flair.

Creative director Ian Griffiths transports us back to the 1950s summertime world of author Françoise Sagan for the Max Mara Spring Summer 2022 fashion show. Françoise Sagan was a rebellious teen and she was forced to forego the traditional family vacation to stay at home and study. Denied those summer months at the family’s seaside home, her imagination gave birth to the literary masterpiece which rocked the societal status quo, ‘Bonjour Tristesse’. Max Mara creates a modern-day, tailored manifestation of the novel’s protagonist, Cécile: the Bougie rebel.

The story’s protagonist, Cécile, gets to enjoy all the hedonistic and glamorous pastimes that the author would have lived out on a real vacation, and finds there’s plenty of time left over for self-analysis. Max Mara dissects the sartorial persona of a Cécile de nos jours: the bourgeois rebel. Sagan’s own style, easy beatnik chic, points to workwear classics; the fisherman’s smock, the labourer’s jacket, the mechanic’s overalls and carpenter pants are reimagined with prêt-à-porter finesse. In crisp gabardine, canvas, impeccable poplin and boxfresh denim, they feature precise contrast top stitching. Tank tops and boyish sandals with chunky crêpe soles complete the bad girl look; chiffon embroidered with wispy feathers is a diaphanous counterpoint.

The collection’s color palette runs from sand to tan, to navy to black, but there are pops of orange and yellow too. Deckchairs, parasols and windbreaks, the paraphenalia of a nostalgic summertime idyll, inspire breezy total looks in audaciously striped canvas. ‘We’re all existentialists now’, declare the pundits of modern philosophical thinking. Certainly, over the last year and a half, we’ve learned a thing or two about exploring our inner freedom, just like Sagan. The milieu she described prompted one critic to dub her ‘a luxury hotel existentialist’. To Max Mara, that sounds like exactly the right mix of high powered cerebral acrobatics and voluptuary indulgence for the fine summer that lies ahead.