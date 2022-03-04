Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection is all about modern elegance

By anindyadevy
04 Mar 2022
Creative director Ian Griffiths used the shapes of marionettes from a 18th play as templates for the brand’s upcoming seasonal collection

For its fall/winter 2022 offerings, Max Mara pays homage to architect, dancer, textile designer, painter and sculptor, Sophie Taeuber-Arp. The multi-talented Swiss artist invested even the most everyday objects with a sense of magic and mystery. This time, Max Mara creative director Ian Griffiths paid special attention to the marionettes and costumes designed by the artist for her most famous work, “King Stag,” which exude energy and kinetic spirit. Fairy-tale characters suspended between animal and robot worlds, which inspire the powerful, surprising silhouettes of this new collection, speaks the language of the modern elegance as embraced by Max Mara.

The collection explores playful contrasts of mini and maxi, micro and macro, skinny and outsized. The juxtaposition of these contrasts gives the collection a new dynamic, while details such as zippered pockets and side splits pop up in unexpected places and play with Dadaism dimension.

Max Mara Fall/Winter 2022 Sophie Taeuber-Arp

anindyadevy
