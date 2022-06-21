Michael Kors Collaborates with Ellesse for a Sporty Capsule Collection

The fascination with athletic aesthetics of the ’70s is encapsulated in a collaborative collection between Michael Kors and Ellesse.

Characterized by a retro palette of red, orange, navy, and white, the capsule illustrates confidence, spirit, and freedom brought within the two label’s DNA. A home to twenty four ready-to-wear pieces, the collection also serves as a modern reinterpretation of retro tennis styles. The luxury athleisure pieces include swimwear items, tracksuits, polo shirts, windbreakers, crop-tops, and T-shirts. Kors’ signature Hudson backpack and Bradshaw sling bag, which are now clad in a special colourway, make their appearance in the collection. Also featured in the capsule are bucket heads and a range of footwear. All pieces in this collaborative capsule boast a one-of-a-kind insignia that integrates both label’s logos.

Learn more about the Michael Kors x Ellesse’s collaboration through the video below: