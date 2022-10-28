Military motifs become a highlight in Kenzo’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

Following the first two drops released earlier this year, Kenzo presented the third drop of its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

Dubbed “Urban Uniforms,” the capsule is designed by Nigo and serves as a meeting point between military aesthetics and East-meets-West tailoring which was previously presented during the show at Galerie Vivienne. This latest drop is home to the limited-edition “Jungle Camo” line, which is informed by the house’s signature poppy floral pattern. This motif appears across pieces including anoraks, velvet tops, loose fit jeans, and denim shorts, as well as a range of bags. Three-button suits and kimono jackets come in solid colours and a pinstripe pattern for a more tailored look. The collection also features staple pieces for the cooler seasons, including a range of wool pieces, sweatshirts, and boxy padded jackets.