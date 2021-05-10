ModeMuseum Antwerpen is Gearing Up to Reopen in September

ModeMuseum, or MoMu, in Antwerp, Belgium, is set to open its doors again in September with a refreshed look and an engaging vision to the fashion community through a series of three fashion exhibitions to create creative dialogues.

The fashion museum of the City of Antwerp, Belgium, will hold three fashion exhibitions under the “Fashion 2.021 Antwerp Fashion/Conscious” program that’s due to starton the weekend of September 4 and 5, and will run until January 23, 2022. A series of exhibitions, open-air projects, city walks, and activities will be held by the museum, each playing a part in MoMu’s bigger vision: examining an overarching theme about “the global transition and meaningful shifts within the world of fashion.” Before it begins, the museum will also launch exciting up-and-coming names for a citywide campaign.

As part of the famous Antwerp Six group of designers who graduated from the city’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the early 1980s, Raf Simmons and Walter van Beirendonck will join the campaign, followed by Lenn Martens, Marine Serre, Rushemy Botter and Supriya Lele in spotlighting a muse to feature in the campaign.

“I often get asked about the future of Antwerp fashion and who will be the next Antwerp Six,” said Kaat Debo, MoMu’s director and chief curator. “My answer is always that there will not be a new Antwerp Six as we know them. Times have changed, the fashion world is different — but we still have tons of talent. The only difference is that they make their way into fashion in other ways, both in front and behind the scenes,” Debo added.

“With this campaign we wanted to stress that Antwerp fashion is not just about people living in Antwerp, it’s an international scene. If you just look at the academy, there are more than 35 different nationalities within a total student population of 150. That’s the entire world in one school. So we made a point to invite non-Belgian designers and to have the old and new generations.”

As planned, the reopening also expands outside of the museum as a physical invitation to experience a new kind of fashion in Antwerp, as the exhibitions and events will take place in the streets of Antwerp too. The aim is to “inspire visitors to reflect, participate, challenge set ideas, relax and inhale the fashion culture.”