Moncler teams up with Gentle Monster for the Swipe Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
28 Jun 2022
An embodiment of the experimental spirit, the Swipe collection is the result of a partnership between Moncler and Gentle Monster.

Informed by a black-dominated colour palette, the collection boasts futuristic designs that combine the former’s sartorial know-how with the latter’s sophisticated technology in eyewear production. A range of sunglasses are the highlight of the collection, comprising four modern styles that provide 99.9-percent protection from UV light. The eyewear pieces also bear a co-branding metal insignia, giving a unique character. Completing the collection is an array of ready-to-wear technical fashion items, including down jackets, sweatshirts, trousers, gilets, and t-shirts. Furthermore, Gentle Monster’s HAUS DOSAN flagship in Seoul’s Gangnam district has become home to a pop-up space launched by the duo labels where the Swipe collection is on display alongside cutting-edge installations.

 

Learn more about the Moncler and Gentle Monster’s collaboration through the video below:

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion
