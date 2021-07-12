Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné launch leather goods for work and play

Montblanc and Maison Kitsuné may sound like the last two brands to collaborate, but 2021 has been full of surprises.

The pair have shown us just how well they go together through a new capsule collection of bags, leather accessories and writing instruments that are sure to spruce up your return to the office.

On the bags front, the Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné collection offers classic styles such as a backpack, a tote bag, a messenger bag and a document case. The backpack and the tote are roomy enough to store all your work essentials, including your laptop, and they come with several pockets for everything else.

The messenger and sling backpack, meanwhile, are your go-to if you’re looking for easy, everyday styles. You can also throw in the collection’s array of handy leather goods, such as a wallet, business card holder and a clutch. And for your desk, there’s a Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné lined notebook with fancy, silver-edged paper.

You’ll no doubt recognise Montblanc’s impeccable craftsmanship across the pieces, which are made out of Saffiano printed leather. What’s new is the playful “Camo Fox” pattern that adorns them, a touch that comes from the eclectic Parisian fashion label Maison Kitsuné.

“Kitsuné” is the Japanese word for fox, an animal that in traditional Japanese folklore possesses shapeshifting abilities. Maison Kitsuné, established in 2002, is also similarly multi-faceted: it encompasses a fashion brand, a music label, as well as a line of cafés, roasteries, bars and restaurants. Not to mention that the brand itself has cultivated a distinctive, Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic across its offerings, something that is seen in its latest collaboration.

For Montblanc, which is best known for its high-calibre fountain pens and watches, the collaboration was a chance to diversify. “They have fashion, the café and a music component, so they had some parts, and we had the other,” said CEO Nicolas Baretzki. The century-old German brand is also hoping to attract younger customers with its buzzy partnerships, especially after the success of its collection with Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape in 2019, which sold out in 36 hours.

That probably explains why the Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné collection also includes a pair of headphones. Retailing for S$1,105, the Montblanc MB01 Over-Ear headphones feature a printed leather headband with Maison Kitsuné’s fox logo, as well as soft blue cushions and ear cups.

Like the other pieces from the collection, they’re designed for work and play: they offer comfort to last you through long meeting days, while their superior sound quality and noise cancellation allow you to unwind with your favourite music. For Gen Zers, the audio accessory might also be the perfect thing to wear when streaming TikTok tunes and YouTube mixes.

If anything, they should be used to listen to a new playlist that has been released along with the Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné collection. Available on Spotify and Apple Music, the mix was curated by Kitsuné Musique artist MATVEЇ and includes summer bops by emerging musicians like Yaeji, Channel Tres and Neon Bunny. There’s also an exclusive track by MATVEЇ himself.

Speaking of exclusive, the Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné collection is now available at the Montblanc boutique at Raffles City, making it the only store in Southeast Asia to carry the collection. You can also shop the collection on montblanc.com, where you’ll get complimentary delivery for orders over S$80.

Header photo credit: Montblanc

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore