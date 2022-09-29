More Meets Less: Celine Unveils its Women’s 2022 Winter Collection

French luxury maison Celine unveiled its Women’s 2022 Winter collection – a homage to the French It-girl aesthetic.

The collection was previously showcased during a show dubbed “Dans Paris” which took place in two iconic Parisian venues: the Hôtel National des Invalides and the Hôtel de la Marine. A Hedi Slimane design, it presents an intersection between the more and the less, offering elegance without exaggeration, pairing sequined jackets with simple denim pants or even cashmere sweaters with boxers. The collection brings a plethora of bags, including the classic Triomphe bag with the emblematic mid-century insignia. It is also home to a range of accessory pieces such as sunglasses, bracelets, and necklaces. Finally, the collection encompasses a number of belts, as well as a variety of shoes, including fur-clad strappy sandals.