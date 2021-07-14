As sporting events open up to the public, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2021 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club drew a lot of attention, buzz, and celebrity spotting.

We shortlist our favourite looks on and off the court.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova dressed in a draped white Fendi dress. The actor paired her snakeskin printed turtleneck dress with a matching belt and a leather tote.

PCJ’s second sighting at the Wimbledon was in a Ralph Lauren snakeskin silk blouse and pants styled with The Ricky Bag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas saw the match with her old buddy, Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of Adar Poonawalla — the CEO of India’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India. Natasha, known for her eclectic sartorial choices, was dressed to the nines in a Gucci two piece suit with sheering collar. Both of whom sat in the Royal Box right behind Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton

HRH the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a soft baby pink coloured dress from Beulah London. Known for often wearing high street labels, the Duchess paired her dress with Aldo heels, Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings and a floral Josef clutch.

Previously, Kate Middleton was also spotted in an emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress with white with her favourite white Gianvito Rossi pumps as a nod to the tournaments’ rich history.

Tom Cruise

When it comes to eye candy off the court, many of the Wimbledon attendees also doubled up to cheer on England at Wembley to cheer for England vs Italy’s historic final. Hollywood star Tom Cruise was spotted at Wembley.

David Beckham

Astutely dresses as always, David Beckham was spotted in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label cream silk and linen double-breasted blazer with navy wool trousers, a silk tie, and a striped dress shirt from the brand.

(Featured image credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.