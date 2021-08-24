Mulberry Collaborates with Alexa Chung For Its 50th Anniversary

Mulberry’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue as the brand unveils an exciting new design collaboration with a long-time friend of the house and the woman who inspired one of its most iconic bags: Alexa Chung.

Amplifying the brand’s legacy of bold collaborations, Mulberry Editions is a series of limited-edition capsules in which leading creatives have been invited to put their own spin on the house’s design DNA. And Mulberry x Alexa Chung is the latest chapter in Mulberry Editions. Fortifying her close relationship with Mulberry, this is Chung’s design debut for the house. “I thought it was a great, quite rare opportunity,’ she elaborates. “I never expected to be invited to actually design my own Mulberry bag, which is really a dream come true.” The collection also chimes with Mulberry’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing. The bags are crafted from materials which are sourced from environmentally-rated tanneries, made in Mulberry’s carbon neutral Somerset factories and intended to be loved and worn forever.

Learn more about the Mulberry X Alexa Chung collaboration through the video below: