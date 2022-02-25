Naomi Campbell fronts Lanvin’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign

The supermodel oozes pure glamour while embracing the collection’s nods to the past in an Art Deco set

British model, actress, singer and businesswoman Naomi Campbell is the face of Lanvin’s spring/summer 2022 collection. The celebrated supermodel appeared in a series of campaign images for the collection shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The collection by creative director Bruno Sialelli “celebrates a return to elegance following the themes established by Jeanne Lanvin” and presents an elegant expression of Parisian chic. Two particularly interesting pieces in the collection, as showcased by Campbell, are the embroidered 1930s Concerto evening dress and the Hobo Cat bag.

Another highlight, the black crinoline dress, pays homage to Jeanne Lanvin’s Concerto dress from the 1930s. The house’s signature silk jersey is also well represented in an elegant draped dress that sits at the core of the collection. Campbell then adds her own elegant charm to the collection’s visual impact on an Art Deco-inspired set.

See Lanvin’s entire spring/summer 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week in the video below: