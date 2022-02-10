All the New Bags of 2022 We Absolutely Can’t Wait to Wear this Year

How many bags is too many? Well, you might have trouble answering that after checking out all the new bags of Spring/Summer 2022.

For the new season, luxury fashion brands like Hermès and Chanel have steered away from traditional silhouettes and instead offered bags that are fresh and playful. In terms of colours, you’ll be delighted with bright hues and soft pastels — a palette best captured in the graphic artworks seen on the new Fendi Peekaboo handbags.

Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Take a look at our favourite offerings and where you can shop them in Singapore below.

The best luxury bags of Spring/Summer 2022:

Hermes Sabot

Hermes has shown us that it is indeed possible to reinvent the basket bag with its new entry, the Hermes Sabot. The bag takes its distinctive shape from the horse hoof, nodding to the French luxury brand’s equestrian heritage. The braided wicker that wraps around was crafted entirely by hand, as is the leather handle that comes in that iconic shade of orange. There’s nothing better to take with you on your next picnic.

Now available in Hermes boutiques.

Balenciaga TrainersHead

Tongue-in-cheek designs have become Demna’s specialty during his helm at Balenciaga, where he has given us everything from Crocs heels to furry handbags. The new TrainersHead bag, however, is his most playful contribution yet: while slightly resembling the Balenciaga Hourglass bag in silhouette, it is heavily embellished with shoelaces and layered panels straight out of Balenciaga’s bestselling line of sneakers.

Shop here

Celine Cuir Triomphe handbag

We’re big fans of Celine’s Triomphe motif, which founder Céline Vipiana created after seeing the chains circling the Arc de Triomphe. The 1972 design has graced plenty of monogrammed bags since Hedi Slimane took over the French fashion house, but now it’s being used in a whole new way. Enter the Cuir Triomphe family: each bag comes boldly embossed with the Triomphe Logo, and the effect is especially stunning on this shoulder bag. It has all the ease and elegance of the Celine bags loved by Kaia Gerber and Blackpink’s Lisa, and we’ll no doubt see them both switching to this new style in the months to come.

Shop here

Fendi x Antonio Lopez Peekaboo

Here’s one for the collectors. For S/S 2022, Fendi creative director Kim Jones drew inspiration from the artworks of Antonio Lopez. The influential fashion illustrator, whose works captured the zest of the ’70s, featured widely in magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Now, though, you can flaunt them through Fendi’s Peekaboo bag, where several of Lopez’s striking artworks have been faithfully recreated in leather.

Coming soon.

Chanel 22

The aptly named Chanel 22 bag is the French luxury brand’s big new accessory of the year. Designer Virginie Viard has reimagined Chanel’s signature quilted leather and chain detailing to create a pillowy tote that you can wear everyday. It’s fun and fresh (see the many colours of Chanel 22 above), and will come in three sizes as well as a backpack version.

Available in Chanel boutiques from March 2022.

Dior Bobby East-West

When the Dior Bobby was launched in 2020, it made the case for hobo bags at a time when boxy flap bags and pillow-like pouches were trending. Now, though, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has refined the silhouette into something more timeless. The Bobby East-West takes on a baguette shape crafted from box calfskin leather. It’s extremely versatile, thanks to its removable strap that allows you to carry it as a crossbody, a shoulder bag or a handbag. Finally, we’re obsessed with the soft colours it comes in, especially this “Rose des Vents” shade that we’re sure to see on Dior ambassador Jisoo pretty soon.

Shop here

Header photo credit: Dior, Balenciaga, Celine

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.