Shop: Everything New in Men’s Fashion this Winter 2021

Here’s everything new in men’s fashion this winter.
From the latest Tommy Jeans collection to Calvin Klein’s local campaign featuring the men of Mirror.
This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong
The latest Tommy Jeans collection by American designer Tommy Hilfiger was inspired by skating through the Pacific Northwest’s Redwood forests, as reflected in this season’s outerwear, where neutral tones are mixed with plush plaids, reflective metallics, colour-block details and a reinvention of camouflage.
Calvin Klein’s local campaign features the men of Mirror, Anson Lo and Anson Kong, who are barely dressed in the brand’s latest collection. We’d thought the serpentine queues were lining up for the latest iPhone, but they were actually leading to the underwear and denim store …
Classic British heritage label DAKS has reopened its Elements mall store after a total refurbishment. Its current local campaign features actor Kenny Wong decked out in the brand’s tailored suits and jackets, as well as its autumn/winter 2021 collection. With its bespoke wooden fittings, vintage-leather furnishings and signature house check print, the store’s new look serves as an aesthetic tribute to the brand’s 127-year history.
There’s luxury and then there’s pure indulgence; these cashmere Hermès gloves in seasonal monochrome colours offer both.
Singer and actor Austin Lin was one of the best-dressed gents at last month’s 43rd Golden Harvest Awards. He ignored trends and went for the polished sophistication of a celebrated brand, by opting for a full Dunhill look — double-breasted wool-silk jacket, abstract floral reverse shirt and sombre black hem trousers. You can grab each item (or get the full look) at Dunhill in ifc mall.
NBA superstar LeBron James is among the stars featuring in RIMOWA’s latest video campaign, urging us, on behalf of the luxury travel accessories brand, to roam again and “shap[e] purposeful travel … that explores travel’s evolving role in our lives”. The short format online films also feature exotic destinations, as well as the brand’s coveted trunks, bags and accessories.