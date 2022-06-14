Orlebar Brown and Wham! Present the “Club Tropicana” Capsule Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
14 Jun 2022
British clothing brand Orlebar Brown has found the best way to welcome the warm season: a capsule collection inspired by swimwear and summer aesthetics from the ’80s.

The house collaborated with pop duo Wham! to craft a creation bearing the same title as the duo’s popular disco song, “Club Tropicana.” Cheerful colourways and fun motifs inform the collection, giving a nod to a summer vacation scene by the beach. Tropical fruits such as papayas and pineapples find themselves printed on bathrobes, T-shirts, scarfs, and capri shirts, while several pieces boast the appeal of blue denim. Lending an athleisure vibe to the collection, a classic fit tank top comes in the label’s iconic red iteration emblazoned with the collection’s slogan. Additionally, a geometric pattern in red and white embellishes featured trousers, sweat shirts, and swimming trunks.

 

Learn more about the Orlebar Brown’s Club Tropicana Capsule Collection through the video below:

Claudia Rindiantika
