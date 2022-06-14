Orlebar Brown and Wham! Present the “Club Tropicana” Capsule Collection

British clothing brand Orlebar Brown has found the best way to welcome the warm season: a capsule collection inspired by swimwear and summer aesthetics from the ’80s.

The house collaborated with pop duo Wham! to craft a creation bearing the same title as the duo’s popular disco song, “Club Tropicana.” Cheerful colourways and fun motifs inform the collection, giving a nod to a summer vacation scene by the beach. Tropical fruits such as papayas and pineapples find themselves printed on bathrobes, T-shirts, scarfs, and capri shirts, while several pieces boast the appeal of blue denim. Lending an athleisure vibe to the collection, a classic fit tank top comes in the label’s iconic red iteration emblazoned with the collection’s slogan. Additionally, a geometric pattern in red and white embellishes featured trousers, sweat shirts, and swimming trunks.

