Our favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala

By Nabila Alfariza
05 May 2022
Our favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala
Style
Our favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala

Celebrities who truly understood the “Gilded Glamour” theme

The 2022 edition of the Costume Institute Gala – aka the Met Gala – saw quite a few stunning ensembles and plenty of memorable looks. Here are our top picks from among the attendees who truly understood what this year’s theme – Gilded Glamour – is all about…

Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton
Amber Valletta in vintage Azzaro
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Kim Kardashian in vintage Jean Louis
Kate Moss in Burberry
Karlie Kloss in Givenchy
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen
Julianne Moore in Tom Ford
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton
Rosalia in Givenchy
Shalom Harlow in Ralph Lauren
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers
Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino
Blake Lively in Versace
Met Gala 2022 Gemma Chan Blake Lively Amber Valletta Dakota Johnson Rosalia Kim Kardashian Kate Moss karlie kloss Kaia Gerber Julianne Moore Phoebe Dynevor Vanessa Hudgens Moschino Louis Vuitton Gucci Versace Ralph Lauren Sarah Jessica Parker Tom Ford

Trending Reads

Nabila Alfariza
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.