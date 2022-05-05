Celebrities who truly understood the “Gilded Glamour” theme
The 2022 edition of the Costume Institute Gala – aka the Met Gala – saw quite a few stunning ensembles and plenty of memorable looks. Here are our top picks from among the attendees who truly understood what this year’s theme – Gilded Glamour – is all about…
Trending Reads
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Renitasari Adrian to Present the New Maserati Ghibli
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
29 Jan 2021
The New Maserati Levante Presents the Best of Two Worlds
Pursuits
By Liviani Putri
28 Jan 2021
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Aero Aswar to Present the New Maserati Levante
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
05 Dec 2020
Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie on Netflix’s Hit Show, Her Style and Social Media
People & Events
By Jing Zhang
04 Feb 2021
Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic Watch: Meet the World’s Thinnest Tourbillon Chronograph
Style
By Allyson Klass
28 Sep 2020
All You Wanted to Know About the Jewellery on Bling Empire
Style
By Pameyla Cambe
03 Feb 2021
To New Beginnings: Chinese New Year 2021 Beauty Launches
Beauty & Wellness
By Nafeesa Saini
03 Feb 2021
Our favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala
Style
By Nabila Alfariza
05 May 2022
Hidden Spots in South East Asia That Should be on Your Travel List
Travel
By Pyusha Chatterjee
05 May 2022
Louis Vuitton launches Driver loafers designed by Virgil Abloh
Style
By Moyena Parikh
05 May 2022